Inverkeithing High School

The council received a proposal of application notice (PAN) this week from its own Education and Children’s Services.

A 12 hectare site in Rosyth’s Admiralty Park has been put forward for the new South West Fife high school. The development would include a new school building, sport pitches, floodlighting, access and other necessary infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the emerging plans, such as project timelines and key information, will be shared as part of the first phase of public consultation in April.

It was reported in January that the £70m project had an expected opening date of August 2026

The replacement has long been discussed by councillors and the community. An online petition has been on the web for the past five years, urging the council and the Scottish Government to make the replacement a reality.

“Another generation of pupils should not have to be schooled in the crumbling Inverkeithing High School. The school is in a very poor condition, category C rated and perhaps the worst of all in Fife, if not in Scotland,” the original petition stated. “The building is crumbling, there’s asbestos, windows don’t open, parts are even held together by duct tape. There is a lack of space for moving kids around corridors. The school staff and pupils are a credit to the community but the building is simply dire. The time for action is now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad