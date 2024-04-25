Flagship Fife Council office set to become affordable housing in new development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kingdom Housing Association wants to develop Dunfermline’s New City House into affordable housing.The Edgar Street office was purpose built for the local authority for just under £2 million nearly two decades ago, but council staff vacated the building in February after it was deemed “significantly underutilised” and “surplus to requirements.”

It’s all part of the council’s plan to reduce its “significantly underutilised” office estate in the next five years.

The finance, economy and corporate services scrutiny committee was previously told that office utilisation across the Kingdom varies between just 35-60%. As of August 2023, the council decided it would terminate some leases and sell off buildings. The council never owned New City House itself - they reportedly leased the office - and now there are plans from the Kingdom Housing Association to turn it into housing.

The offices in Dunfermline are now empty (Pic: Google Maps)

“The proposed development consists of converting the existing office space into a total of 32 affordable housing units,” planning papers stated.

If the proposals are approved, doors and windows will be replaced, solar panels installed, bin storage built, and electric vehicle charging stations created.