Flats and houses planned for site of former Fife care home

The site of a former care home in Cupar is set to be transformed under new plans lodged this week.

Developer Lovell Homes and Fife Council are behind the ambitious bid to regenerate the area with 10 affordable houses and 17 flats.

The land owned by Fife Council is currently occupied by a former care home, north of East Road. A design statement, submitted as part of the planning application, said: “The development will provide much needed affordable homes in a sustainable location. The site has been identified by Fife Council for regeneration into new housing. “

The site currently has a number of buildings that are part of a care home.

The care home site earmarked for flats and houses (Pic: EMA Architecture + Design Limited)

The proposed housing consists of semi-detached and terraced homes as well as a single block of flats. The height of the new homes will mostly be three-storey, including the block of flats, and a small number of homes will be two-storey to tie in with the existing heights of the adjacent properties.

The plans submitted also show a new development where pedestrian movement has priority .

“A central shared surface street has been designed to minimise vehicle speed, while simultaneously enhancing the pedestrian permeability of the site,” the statement added. “Vehicle access to the site will be formed around a central, shared surface route adjoining Eden Park. This will provide direct access for residents private drives and communal parking areas onto the existing road network, connecting the site to the wider local Cupar area.”

It is one of three separate schemes submitted by the local authority and Lovell.

They are seeking to build 26 affordable homes on a site in Alexander Road, Glenrothes, which was home to now empty flats, and 40 homes at the former Methilhaven Home on Methilhaven Road, Methil, after it moved to form part of Fife’s inter-generational facility on the former site of Kirkland High School.

Councillors will consider them in due course.