Flats plan for former Fife church hall aimed at younger generation

A church hall could be turned into five flats if councillors approve a new planning application.

The work has been proposed for Strathmiglo Church Hall by John and Janet Wilson of the town’s High Street.

They have applied to Fife Council for a change of use from church hall to five flats with external alterations including installation of new and replacement windows, door and rooflights, re-roofing and repointing.

In a supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, they said: “All apartments we class as affordable considering the expensive refurbishment ahead. We hope the apartments appeal to the younger generation which wants to remain in Strathmiglo. This would be a good result - living local and working local purchasers.”

Strathmiglo Church (Pic: Submitted)

The applicants described the building as “in a sad place at the moment” adding: “Wee were going to use the building for two to three years for our property development company commercially. We then considered applying for planning permission for separating it into smaller units for offices, art studio, hairdresser type businesses or residential, but the neighbours prefer residential.

“We have brought forward planning permission due to the deterioration of the building which was worse than previously thought. The asbestos roof was also a concern.” Mr and Mrs Wilson said anything less than five apartments “would be difficult financially and make the apartments more expensive to the market we are targeting.”

The first congregation moved into the church hall in 1850. The church was converted into a hall in 1912 .

Councillors will consider the application in due course.