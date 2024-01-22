Flats planned for former Kinghorn scout hall in listed building

A former scout hall in Kinghorn could be turned into flats if councillors approve a new planning application.

Scotia Gas Care Ltd wants permission to carry out the conversion and change of use to the Julian Memorial Hall at 5 St Leonards Place. The proposal would create three flats , and work would include internal and external alterations to include installation of replacement windows, and the demolition of first floor rear extension.

Documents lodged with the application show the three-storey property dates from around 1838. It was formerly part of St Leonard's flax mill. It has since been converted and has been unoccupied for several years since previously being used as a facility by the 6th Fife Kinghorn Scout Group.

A planning statement said: “Whilst the Grade C listed building has been adapted to suit its past use it regrettably now shows signs of decline, and the applicant proposes to upgrade and convert the building to form much needed housing accommodation whilst retaining the building’s historical character.

The building could be turned into flats (Pic: Submitted)

“Except for maintenance, the decorative single storey entrance with semi circular head will be unaltered. Each of the levels offers accommodation for a compact two bed or three apartment flat. New sash and case windows have been formed to the street frontage and these have been kept sympathetic to the building’s listed status. Generally, the building’s condition will be upgraded, as far as is reasonably practicable to meet today’s standards. Regrettably is not possible to provide dedicated car parking for these dwellings.”