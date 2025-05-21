Flood resilience grant extended for a year

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie and Cupar and District councillor Margaret Kennedy have welcomed the extension of grants for properties which have been affected by or are at risk of flooding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a communication to councillors, Fife Council said that the Property Flood Resilience Grant scheme would be extended for a further year. Under the scheme, households and business can apply for up to £5,000 per property to assist with work to improve flood resilience.

Cllr Kennedy said:

“The extension of the grant scheme is welcome and will allow property owners who did not apply previously to benefit from funding to improve flood resilience. People in Cupar have been badly affected by flooding in recent years, and a range of action by the Council has been needed to prevent it from happening again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

“For anyone who is concerned about the risk to their property this scheme presents an opportunity to put protections in place.”

“Flooding remains a major concern for many people in North East Fife. Storm events over recent years, such as Storm Gerrit, have taken a devastating toll on people who were flooded out of their homes and businesses.

“Working with local residents, I have pressed the Council to take steps to manage flood risks and I was pleased to see them carry out work such as the clearing of culverts on the Lady Burn. I have also repeatedly called on the Scottish Government to provide greater leadership on managing risks across catchment areas in a comprehensive way, and to provide clear advice to farmers and land managers.

“The extension of this scheme is another welcome step and I encourage people in North East Fife who are concerned about potential flood risks to their properties to apply.”