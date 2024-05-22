Fly tipping in Fife has increased despite free bulky uplifts by council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fly tipping has increased by 12 per cent in Fife despite the council’s free bulky uplift service.

The bulky uplift scheme is not having the desired effect, according to agenda papers for the Environment, Transportation and Climate Change Scrutiny committee.

A report from John Rodigan, head of Fife’s Environment and Building Services, has revealed that there were nearly 3500 fly tipping incidents in the past year.

“One of the objectives of the scheme was to reduce fly tipping,” the report stated.

Fife's free bulky uplift scheme has not stopped the rise of fly tipping incidents. (Image from Environment, Transportation and Climate Change Scrutiny papers)

“For the financial year 2023-24 the number of fly tipping events has been recorded as 3483. The figure for the financial year 2022-23 before the free service commenced was 3110.”

That’s a 12 per cent increase in fly tipping since the free service began in April of last year.

Sandy Anderson, Fife’s domestic waste and street cleansing service manager, previously said that part of the reason for making the bulky uplift scheme free last April rather than keeping the previous £15 charge, was in the hope it would reduce fly tipping.

However, Mr Rodigan will confirm next Tuesday that that has not been the case.

Mr Rodigan added: “Flytipped materials are predominantly commercial waste dumped by small business owners and traders who do not want to pay gate fees at landfill sites.”