Former amusement arcade and deli in Kirkcaldy High Street to become flats
The former Baltic Delicatessen at 331 High Street is the subject of the planning application to turn the building into residential accommodation. Many years ago, it was the base for Johnny’s Amusements.
The shop, at the East End of the street, has been empty for some time since the deli closed. The new planning application has been submitted to Fife Council by
Tolga Falahat, from Coventry. It seeks permission for a change of use to form two flats. The building, which dates from the 1960s, currently has the former deli at ground level with a flat above it. There is a garden area to the rear.
A noise assessment report, submitted as part of the planning process, said double glazing should address any noise issues from nearby businesses. Councillors will consider the application in due course.