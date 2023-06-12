News you can trust since 1871
Former bank set to become hot food takeaway in Fife town High Street

A former bank in a Fife town is set to become a take-away after councillors approved a planning application.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th Jun 2023, 07:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 07:16 BST

The decision will mean a new lease of life for the informer Bank of Scotland building at 34 High Street, Kinghorn. It has sat empty for a number of years since the bank quit now. A planning application lodged by Kinghorn based Sava Estates for a change of use to a hot food takeaway was approved this week.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the planning application said: “Marketing has failed to generate any interest other than from hot food operators. The new takeaway will see a new eating outlet introduced into the area and a vacant unit re-cycled which otherwise may have remained vacant for some time and become a disamenity in the streetscape. It will generate rates for the local authority, see investment in the area and offer job opportunities to local residents.”

The former bank in Kinghorn's High StreetThe former bank in Kinghorn's High Street
