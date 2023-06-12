The decision will mean a new lease of life for the informer Bank of Scotland building at 34 High Street, Kinghorn . It has sat empty for a number of years since the bank quit now. A planning application lodged by Kinghorn based Sava Estates for a change of use to a hot food takeaway was approved this week.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the planning application said: “Marketing has failed to generate any interest other than from hot food operators. The new takeaway will see a new eating outlet introduced into the area and a vacant unit re-cycled which otherwise may have remained vacant for some time and become a disamenity in the streetscape. It will generate rates for the local authority, see investment in the area and offer job opportunities to local residents.”