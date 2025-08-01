Former care home in St Andrews to become five-star ‘deluxe destination’ hotel

A developer with significant interest across St Andrews has formally handed the new Gibson House Care Home, and is looking ahead to the creation of a new town centre hotel as phase two of the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow based Scotsman Group has worked with the William Gibson Trust on the state-of-the-art care facility within the new St Andrews West development with residents relocating from the home in Argyle Street which is now set to become a 100-bed hotel.

The B-listed Gibson House site is considered an architecturally significant landmark, and the Scotsman Group has submitted a planning application for its conversion. Its plans include the comprehensive refurbishment of the listed building, the demolition of an unsympathetic non-original extension, and its replacement with high quality, modern facilities that complement the original architecture. Upon completion, the site will be transformed into a deluxe destination hotel, complete with landscaped gardens and premium hospitality amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Scotsman Group said: “We are proud to be working alongside the William Gibson Trust on this unique and meaningful project. Our vision is to honour the legacy of Gibson House while unlocking its potential as a world-class hospitality venue.

Gibson House in St Andrews could become a five-star hotel (Pic: Submitted)

“This is not just about preserving a building; it’s about reinvigorating a piece of St Andrews’ heritage for generations to come.”

The developer - which was behind the transformation of the former Madras College site at Kilrymont into student accommodation and also operates Bothy, Mitchell’s and Forgan’s restaurants in St Andrews - plans to invest £20 million in the new five-star hotel.

It said the development would create 60 jobs and is “expected to bring long-term social and economic benefits to the local area, creating jobs, boosting tourism, and safeguarding one of St Andrews’ most cherished architectural asset.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “This next phase will involve substantial private investment over the coming years and is aimed at breathing new life into the historic property. Upon completion, the site will be transformed into a deluxe destination hotel, complete with landscaped gardens and premium hospitality amenities.”

Gibson House was initially built as a hospital in 1882,and has had a number of uses. The planning application will come before councillors in due course.