Former convenience store in Kirkcaldy to be turned into three new units

Commercial premises in Kirkcaldy are to be turned into two shops and a takeaway.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 08:11 BST
Councillors formally approved a planning application for the change at a former convenience store at 27-29 Pentland Place in the Lang Toun.

The ratified a change of use application submitted by Hamishe investment Company, Kirkcaldy. The property, which has a large car park to the rear, will now be converted into three separate units.

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The proposed new development will provide opportunities for retail services to be more readily available to the surrounding residents, and will introduced a new hot food outlet into the area and a re-cycled unit which otherwise may have and become a disamenity in the streetscape.

“It will complement other venues in the area and the new use will bring people into the area and animate the streetscape particularly in the evenings and in the winter months.”

