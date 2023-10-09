Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors formally approved a planning application for the change at a former convenience store at 27-29 Pentland Place in the Lang Toun.

The ratified a change of use application submitted by Hamishe investment Company, Kirkcaldy. The property, which has a large car park to the rear, will now be converted into three separate units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The proposed new development will provide opportunities for retail services to be more readily available to the surrounding residents, and will introduced a new hot food outlet into the area and a re-cycled unit which otherwise may have and become a disamenity in the streetscape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...