Former convenience store in Kirkcaldy to be turned into three new units
Councillors formally approved a planning application for the change at a former convenience store at 27-29 Pentland Place in the Lang Toun.
The ratified a change of use application submitted by Hamishe investment Company, Kirkcaldy. The property, which has a large car park to the rear, will now be converted into three separate units.
A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The proposed new development will provide opportunities for retail services to be more readily available to the surrounding residents, and will introduced a new hot food outlet into the area and a re-cycled unit which otherwise may have and become a disamenity in the streetscape.
“It will complement other venues in the area and the new use will bring people into the area and animate the streetscape particularly in the evenings and in the winter months.”