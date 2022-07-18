The category C-listed building at The Anchorage, Milton Place, Pittenweem, dates from 1830.

Originally built as a single house in 1830, it was converted to a church in 1935 before becoming surplus to requirements.

Applicant, Alan Waugh, who owns the building, wants approval for the change of use for part of the building.

It originally comprised a place of worship on the ground floor with the first floor being a home for the priest.

Documents lodged with the application state that no structural alterations are proposed.

The applicant also wants to demolish the former gate house at the entrance to the site.

The former church in PIttenweem

It has fallen into a ruinous state.

Now a masonry shell, it is on the Buildings at Risk register and is infested with Japanese Knotweed.

Demolition would allow the weed to be removed before it spreads further.