Former Fife Council office could become new independent living advice hub

A new smart tech and services hub for Fifers could be on its way to Glenrothes.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:09 BST
The former council office is in Woodside Way, Glenrothes (Google Maps)The former council office is in Woodside Way, Glenrothes (Google Maps)
Fife Council has proposed a new technology and service hub in the town. The local authority recently submitted a planning application to convert Jessamine Cottage on Woodside Way, Glenrothes into a new “combined independent living advice hub”.

The project, called by many different names in the planning papers, was referenced as an education and assessment facility as well as a “technology demonstrator home”.

If approved, the new facility would deliver independent living advice to service users. It would also provide an opportunity for Fifers to learn more about council services and independent living technology.

A spokesperson for the council explained: “Many organisations will access the facility to deliver independent living advice to service users. This will also provide the opportunity to learn more about services and provide a more holistic approach to providing advice.”

They continued: “This is a new facility that will host smart technology. This will provide the opportunity for professionals, and members of the public to access and learn about technology and how this supports independent living.”

A number of organisations and services would be housed in the property to provide advice for independent living. Community occupational therapists could carry out adaptation assessments at the facility; Stand in Fife may use it to meet people living with dementia. The council said other services and groups such as The Wells, Disabled Persons Housing Service, Domestic Abuse Team, and Fife Cares would also have access to the hub.

The Fife Council property was formerly used as an office, and the council is seeking a change in use as well as permission for some layout alterations and general upgrades. The proposed opening hours for the hub are 8am-5.30pm. The council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

