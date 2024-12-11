Former Fife school site transformed with more than 60 council houses

More than 60 new council houses are set to be finished next year.

Fife Council is progressing an agreement with Robertson Partnership Homes that will see it transform the site of a former primary school. The work is well underway to deliver a total of 63 new houses on Langside Crescent in Kennoway.

The first phase of the development will be finished early next year, delivering 43 new council houses and the second phase will deliver 20 more for the local authority., They are expected to complete November 2025.

The houses now completed are a mix of detached, semi-detached homes of various sizes along with single storey amenity and wheelchair bungalows. Each property is insulated to a high standard.

Councillor Judy Hamilton at the site of the housing development (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Judy Hamilton, Fife Council's housing spokesperson, visited the site recently and welcomed progress.

She said: "I am delighted that in the face of a housing emergency, we are continuing to deliver our ambitious affordable housing programme, one of the UK's largest social house-building programmes, while the pressure on housing services continues to be relentlessly high.

"Each new council house will deliver a warmer, healthier home that helps to improve the wellbeing of our tenants.”

Work at the Kennoway site is progressing well and it's anticipated the homes will welcome their first tenants late next year.

As well as providing more housing, the programme creates jobs and apprenticeships, supporting the construction industry and the Fife economy.