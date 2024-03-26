Former Fife village hotel could become self-catering apartment hotel under new proposals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bailey Stays Limited wants to buy the former hotel – which most recently traded as Thistle Dae Nicely Hotel – and transform it into a short-term let hotel without the bar, restaurant and reception expenses.

“The aparthotel would function much the same as a hotel without the bar, restaurant and associated service areas,” a planning application stated.

The Main Street property has been a hub of hospitality since at least 1856 when a public house was noted at its location. More recently, it was known as the Fife Arms Hotel, which closed in December 2022 and was put up for sale in June 2023.

The former Fife Arms Hotel in Milton of Balgonie could be turned into self-catering accommodation. (Image from Google Maps)

According to planning papers, there has been “limited serious interest” from buyers, and Bailey Stays Limited is the first to make an offer.

“The current lending rates and the location are less than ideal for a busy restaurant and this has resulted in a struggle to find a restaurateur to take over/purchase the premises,” a planning statement explained.

“The proposal would bring a new lease of life to the building without the overheads and costs that arise from running a bar and restaurant as part of the business. It would allow for the building to remain more or less as existing with limited external and internal alterations.”

Developers say the proposed aparthotel would be managed by Coorie Doon – which they describe as a “well-run” and “established” apartment and holiday let business.

If the plans are approved, guests would make bookings through the Coorie Doon website or phone number and through other sites such as Booking.com.

There are no plans for a reception, and keys would be collected by guests from a lock box located next to the access door.

“The way the proposed aparthotel will function will not be dissimilar to a hotel or motel,” developers explained.

“The business itself will still bring tourists to Milton of Balgonie as the hotel always has. The proposal will allow an existing vacant building to remain as accommodation, without the added financial pressure of running a restaurant and bar.”

The planning statement concluded: “The re-use of an existing hotel as an aparthotel can be justified against both local and national policy and should therefore be supported.”