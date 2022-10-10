Plans have been lodged for a three-bedroom maisonette on the upper floor of the Guide Hall at 2 South Bridge, Cupar

It has been lodged with Fife Council by Mr Mark Richardson.

In a supporting statement, lodged as part of the application, he said the proposal “will upgrade and find an appropriate new use for this redundant building lying within the Cupar town centre and conservation area.”

The former guide hall in Cupar

The former Guide Hall is located on the south side of South Bridge, and occupies the upper floor of the building with the ground floor, and a lower ground floor, along with outside space occupied by a car sales business.

The planning statement added: “This application seeks to achieve the sensitive redevelopment of the building to form residential accommodation and a retail showroom.

“Both the maisonette and the showroom will be accessed from South Bridge with a shared stairwell accessing both properties.

