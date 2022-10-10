Former guide hall in Cupar earmarked for new three-bedroom flat
A hall once used by guides in a Fife town could become a residential flat and a retail unit.
Plans have been lodged for a three-bedroom maisonette on the upper floor of the Guide Hall at 2 South Bridge, Cupar
It has been lodged with Fife Council by Mr Mark Richardson.
In a supporting statement, lodged as part of the application, he said the proposal “will upgrade and find an appropriate new use for this redundant building lying within the Cupar town centre and conservation area.”
Most Popular
The former Guide Hall is located on the south side of South Bridge, and occupies the upper floor of the building with the ground floor, and a lower ground floor, along with outside space occupied by a car sales business.
The planning statement added: “This application seeks to achieve the sensitive redevelopment of the building to form residential accommodation and a retail showroom.
“Both the maisonette and the showroom will be accessed from South Bridge with a shared stairwell accessing both properties.
“The proposed three-bedroom maisonette will be formed within the main hall area at the east end of the property, extending into the roof space. The showroom will be formed in the existing office rooms with office space and storage formed above in the roofspace.”The applicant said the loss of the building as a community facility was “not considered to be an issue, given the nature and condition of the building and the appropriate relocation of the Guide movement groups to alternative modern facilities within Cupar.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.