Former iron foundry site earmarked for development as part of Leven rail link
and live on Freeview channel 276
Network Rail wants to secure planning permission for a small maintenance compound and access point on industrial brownfield land to the south west of the Edlon/Pfaudler-Balfour Elm Park in Riverside. The site was formerly part of the Durie Iron Foundry, but now it is needed for the Levenmouth Rail Project.
The rail authority needs the 0.06 hectare site to create a maintenance access point, a principal supply point building, a generator laydown area, a trackside equipment housing cabinet; and access gates.
“The proposal involves forming a compound with plant and machinery required for railway operations and a pedestrian access point for maintenance staff to access the railway,” a planning statement said. “Planning permission is required for this maintenance compound as it is outwith Network Rail ownership and a change of use is required to operational railway land."
The application is part of the wider Levenmouth Rail Project. The £116 million project will link Leven to the mainline rail network after more than five decades.
Track construction began in March 2022 and it will involve reinstating a passenger rail connection from Thornton Junction to the town of Leven with stations at both Cameron Bridge and at the end of the line.
Scotland’s Railway, the conglomerate group of Scottish rail suppliers and organisations, has said that the rail link remains on track for completion in spring 2024.
Fife Council will consider the latest application in due course.