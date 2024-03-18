Former Kirkcaldy church to become residential development after 123 years of worship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposals from local developer Michael Lowe were approved by Fife Council this week, and he has been granted permission to change the building’s use to residential in order to bring the property back to life.

Pathhead Baptist Church has stood on Kirkcaldy’s Anderson Street for more than a century, but in September 2023, it closed its doors due to a “failing congregation” over the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The current minister confirmed that the regular worshippers are only into double figures, and the church was also struggling with normal running costs,” a planning statement said. “In these circumstances, it was decided to close the church, with more suitable and cost effective premises to be found. The church officials, in light of these circumstances, then instructed a local estate agency to advertise the premises for sale on the open market.”

Pathhead Baptist Church, Anderson Street (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Commercial estate agenc, NovaLoca, listed the “striking” gothic stone built church as “sold” in early November. Since then, Mr Lowe has put his housing transformation proposals forward to bring the building back into use.

“The proposals for conversion to residential use take into account the character of the building, and it is also proposed to retain all the existing features, where at all possible,” a planning statement said. “The existing rubble boundary walls, with inset railings, will remain unaffected.”

According to Mr Lowe’s planning application, the church is still in need of extensive repair works, and “clearly requires comprehensive upgrading to achieve a sustainable future.”