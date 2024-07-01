Former Kirkcaldy hair salon building with ‘no value’ to retail could become new flat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Kirkcaldy hair salon could be the next property to be turned into residential accommodation after the owners said it had “no value” as commercial or office space.

Mr Abdee Habib has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to turn the office space above the salon at 7 Tolbooth Street into a flat.

The salon moved out in 2018, and although the ground floor was re-let by a bridal shop in 2019, the upper floor offices have been vacant ever since.

“There has been little or no interest in the upper floors for use as commercial premises,” a planning statement explained.

The salon in Tolbooth Street, Kirkcaldy, could be converted to a flat (Pic: Google Maps)

According to Mr Habib, the demolition of the Postings Shopping Centre and the continuing work-from-home culture are all contributing to the lack of interest. The letting agent engaged by the former owner has confirmed that “demand in the High Street area for all property of this type and size is minimal ''.

“Many office premises on the upper floors are lying vacant as workers are, and will, continue to work from home,” the statement said. “Further evidence of this can be seen in the Fife Council offices where many employees are also now being asked to continue to work from home.”

The statement continued: “Because of this trend, the property has no value as commercial premises, and the letting agent has advised that the premises would be best converted into residential use to assist in revitalising the High Street area.”

If Mr Habib’s plans are approved, the property will be converted into a multi-floor residential apartment. “The apartment will be located over three floors and will consist of a two-bedroomed property with a lounge, kitchen and bathroom plus an access hall with storage,” plans stated.

The site is located within the pedestrianised zone, and, as a result, there is no parking on site, and no private garden space. However, the plans explained that dedicated parking facilities are available within town centre, and the property is readily accessible for pedestrians. Mr Habib has converted a number of other business properties into residential flats in the town entre including the former Fife Free Press office in Kirk Wynd, and the old Innes & Johnston building in the High Street.