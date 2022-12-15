Former Kirkcaldy nightclub set to be turned into flats

But the building is about to change from dance floor top des res after councillors approved a plan to turn it into 19 flats.

Kitty’s has sat silent since closing in 2019 - a sad end to a venue that once saw queues snake all the way back to the petrol station at Wemyssfield to hear the best live bands and an even better DJ in Jimmy D.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was taken over by Edinburgh based developer Hunter Street Properties which can now start the conversion work after gaining the approval of West and Central planning committee this week.

Kitty's in Kirkcaldy

The former club will be turned into 10 flats, which the developer says “will ensure the long-term future of the B-listed building.”

A new first floor would be introduced to the single storey west wing facing on to Wemyssfield to form four two-storey houses, accessed from the communal garden area to the rear of the building. A rear wall which had previously been removed will be reinstated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six flats would be formed within the east wing facing on to Hunter Street = three main door flats at ground floor level, two flats at first floor level, and a small one-bedroom flat to the attic.

The adjacent former Kandy Bar - perhaps better known to many as Thunder Road and The Gallery - will become nine two-bedroom flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks a new era for a building which has had many purposes over the decades. It was previously the town’s main Post Office before Remo Macioica turned it into a thriving nightclub and the Auld Post Hotel.