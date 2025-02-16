Former Kirkcaldy social club set to become a gym
A planning application lodged with Fife Council to turn the Lang Toun’s Railway Club into a gym has now been approved.
It was submitted by Gary Paterson of Paterson and Dewar Holdings Ltd, based out of Mitchelston Industrial Estate.
In 2021, Mr Paterson lodged an application to transform the empty building. He wanted to relocate the family-run Arena Gym from its cramped base at Mitchelston before opting to take on Priory Park Health Club in nearby Victoria Road.
The Railway Tavern was part of the town’s thriving social club scene for many years, but the building has sat empty since around 2019 and it has been vandalised and endured many break-ins. Mr Paterson wants to create a gym with a maximum membership of 250, and with a capacity to accommodate 30 at a time.
Fife Council approved the application with the standard clause that work must commence within three years.
