Fife Council has rubber stamped plans from Mr J. Singh to transform the building on Ramsay Road into a new housing development.

A total of 18 new homes have been approved for the property. The application will also bring back into use an empty building which has been the target of vandalism and break-ins.

A supporting statement said: “The existing building has suffered from many years of neglect and together with the ongoing problems of children breaking in there is extensive damage to the internal finishes.”

The former social work building on Ramsay Road

A recent inspection revealed extensive wet and dry rot to the floors and timber dado panelling - all of which must be removed to allow treatment.

“These proposals make the best possible use of the building with minimal changes to the structure, and with all work such as the first floor, partitions, windows, and rooflights all being fully reversible,” a planning statement said.

This is the second development approved for derelict social work offices. Three years ago, Fife Council agreed plans to turn the property into a ten-home development, but it was later abandoned by developers.Of that proposal, planning officer stated: “These houses may have worked in a more affluent area, but at this location the limited sale or rental values made the project unviable.