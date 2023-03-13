Plans have been lodged to given new lease of life to the old social work building in Ramsay Road.

The application, from Mr J. Singh, comes three years after Fife Council gave the green light to a previous application to turn it into residential accommodation.

That bid envisaged ten houses within the building’s existing shell by the then owners, but the limited sale or rental projects made the project unviable - it planned “an over provision of large windows” which would have left tenants and owners with hefty heating bills.

The former social work building on Ramsay Road

The new application is for permission to carry out internal and external changes to create 18 homes.

They will have double rather than single glazing.

The application will also bring back into use an empty building which has been the target of vandalism and break-ins.

A supporting statement said: “The existing building has suffered from many years of neglect and together with the ongoing problems of children breaking in there is extensive damage to the internal finishes.

A recent inspection revealed extensive wet and dry rot to the floors and timber dado panelling . All these finishes must be removed to allow treatment and new insulated internal linings will be formed.