Fracking: Fife underlines fracking opposition as UK Government lifts ban

Fife councillors have re-iterated their opposition to fracking in the region.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 7:44 am - 1 min read

There was cross party support for a motion opposing the practice at the most recent meeting of the full council.

It came after the UK Government lifted the ban on fracking for shale gas in England.

The Scottish Government remains opposed to the practice.

Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Councillor David Ross, Labour leader of the local authority, said: "Following recent policy changes by UK government, Fife Council has again declared its opposition to all forms of fracking and any unconventional gas extraction (UGE) in our area.

"Fossil-fuel extraction isn't consistent with any environmental policy designed to promote decarbonisation."

The council has opposed fracking - which involves drilling into the earth and directing a high-pressure mixture of water, sand and chemicals at a rock layer in order to release the gas inside.- since 2017.

Councilor Jan Wincott, environment spokesperson, said: “Fracking is inconsistent with environmental policies and contrary to the wishes of the people of Fife."

