Fife councillors are to write to the Scottish Health Secretary to raise their concerns over a near £16m oversend in the region’s health budget.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lib-Dem councillors got their wish to raise the financial problems facing NHS Fife’ - but only after a fractious debate in the chamber at Fife House on Thursday.

In light of the medical authority’s financial woes, two Lib-Dem councillors filed a motion to write to the Scottish Health Secretary. Councillor James Calder (Lib-Dem for Dunfermline South said: “When I initially put this forward, the NHS Fife overspend was at £10.9 million, now it sits at nearly £16 million with projections showing it could reach £23 million by March. These figures are absolutely staggering and like other residents in Fife I’m extremely alarmed as we see these figures continue to deteriorate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Fife finances are not linked to Fife Council budgets or spending, but Cllr Calder’s motion stated that the health board’s position was a matter of concern.

There is growing concern over Fife's health finances (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“Some of these worries include concerns of staff being overstretched and access to services,” the approved motion stated.

Councillor David Alexander, leader of the SNP opposition, put forward a defeated amendment which asked the council to note that NHS Fife is in “constant contact” with the Scottish Government as regards their financial situation and asked councillors to note that “the Health Service in Scotland is the best in the UK, with more doctors, and more nurses, per head of population.”

As a debate ensued, it didn’t take long before councillors brought Holyrood and Westminster debates into the council chamber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lib-Dems made barbed comments about Holyrood’s SNP government, while SNP councillors were outraged by the motion - claiming it undermined the hard work of local NHS staff.

“This motion is pure unadulterated, shameless politics,” Cllr Alexander said. “This is the usual scaremongering and undermining [of NHS staff]. By moving this, Lib-Dems ignore their huge part in the financial problems of the UK leading to this situation right now.

He continued: “Our health and social care staff don’t deserve this. The Scottish Government is well aware of the situation in Fife and elsewhere as is clear from the latest NHS strategy report - if the Lib-dems even read it.”

Cllr Calder laid the blame for NHS Fife’s situation at the feet of “woefully poor strategic leadership from the SNP and Green Scottish Government.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The SNP has been at best asleep at the wheel and at worst willfully incompetent when it comes to our healthcare,” he claimed.

Labour Councillor Altany Craik perhaps summarised the argument best.

“As to who’s fault it is, that’s a matter open for debate but that’s not what the motion is about,” Cllr Craik said. “The motion wants us to write to the Scottish Health Secretary and ask for more information - I can’t understand why everyone is so excited about it.”

He continued: “If we are to be an effective scrutiny body and an effective local authority, we need to accept the places where things are right as well as the places where it’s not as good as we’d like it to be. This letter will help us get where we need to be - particularly before the budget is set because there’s no point in moaning about it afterwards.”

He concluded: “We’re at Christmas, it’s a letter, let’s send the letter and for god's sake move on.”