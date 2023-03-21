News you can trust since 1871
Free top-up water tap planned for popular harbour in Fife’s East Neuk

A new water top-up tap could be installed at a popular spot in the East Neuk of Fife.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 08:04 GMT
Top Up Taps have reduced the need for single-use plastic bottles.
Scottish Water wants permission to put the tap into the busy harbour area in Anstruther. It has lodged a planning application with Fife Council.

The company has committed to putting outdoor water bottle filling stations across Scotland to encourage and promote the use of refillable bottles which customers can fill up.

It has identified a spot on the High Street at the harbour after requests from the community.

A statement from Scottish Water, submitted as part of its application, said: “ There are no natural heritage designations covering the site which would be impacted by the proposed development.

“The proposed site is within the boundaries of a conservation area and is in proximity to several listed buildings.”

Installation would take up to three working days.

Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.

