Top Up Taps have reduced the need for single-use plastic bottles.

Scottish Water wants permission to put the tap into the busy harbour area in Anstruther. It has lodged a planning application with Fife Council.

The company has committed to putting outdoor water bottle filling stations across Scotland to encourage and promote the use of refillable bottles which customers can fill up.

It has identified a spot on the High Street at the harbour after requests from the community.

A statement from Scottish Water, submitted as part of its application, said: “ There are no natural heritage designations covering the site which would be impacted by the proposed development.

“The proposed site is within the boundaries of a conservation area and is in proximity to several listed buildings.”

Installation would take up to three working days.

