From hotel to flats: owner updates HMO plans for 10-bedroom venue
Kirkcaldy businessman Asif Hussain has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to covert the venue into a ten-bedroom housing unit and is seeking permission for an HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) licence.
An HMO is a house or flat where three or more unrelated people share facilities.
The application was lodged in February, and this week saw updated information added to the paper trail.
It confirmed no internal changes to the hotel as the applicant plans to use the existing rooms for his HMO, and 20 spaces for car parking were also confirmed.
On Facebook, the 10-bedroom hotel describes itself as a “beautiful, newly refurbished hotel, bar, and function suite in the quiet mining village of Cardenden” and says it is “perfect” for weddings, birthday parties, baby showers, funerals and more.
Councillors will consider the application in due course.