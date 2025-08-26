Funding boost as Kirkcaldy set for landmark Adam Smith anniversary celebrations

Plans to celebrate a landmark Adam Smith anniversary in Kirkcaldy have been given a financial boost.

Councillors have agreed to commit up to £40,000 to the 2026 celebrations which will mark the 250th anniversary of the publication of his seminal work, The Wealth Of Nations.

Work is underway already to stage a host of events next year with some high profile names expected to visit the Lang Toun. milestone - the 200th anniversary - saw Kirkcaldy hosted a symposium where speakers included the UK Prime Minister Jim Callaghan.

Adam Smith Global Foundation sought the funding for its specific 250th anniversary event, while other attractions are being staged by the Old Kirk as part of a wider programme. The money from Kirkcaldy area committee is to go across both organisations.

A rare first edition of An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations by Adam Smith (Pic: TSPL)

Dr Gordon Povey, general manager at the foundation, said: “The book laid the foundations of modern economics and a book that continues to be quoted by world leaders today. It is well known that Kirkcaldy is the birthplace of its author, Adam Smith, but it is less well known that he was actually living at 220 High Street when it was written and first published on March 9, 1776.

“The Adam Smith Global Foundation is now planning a large celebration event in Kirkcaldy for 2026. It is aimed to attract speakers and visitors from around the world and involve the people of Kirkcaldy.

“There are celebrations also planned in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and elsewhere for the 250th anniversary, so we are working with other organisations to ensure there is co-ordinated programme of events within which Kirkcaldy is given its deserved prominence."

The Old Kirk is looking at staging three plays and workshops in schools and with Fife College. A report to councillors said more information was being followed up, with a cross-party group be established and the final decision delegated to the three councillors on the group when the detail is available to avoid any delays to conforming dates.

The most recent honouring of Smith’s legacy saw renowned actor Brian Cox return to the Scottish stage to play him as a ghost in the play Make It Happen at the Edinburgh Festival. It enjoyed a sold out run at the Festival Theatre.