Funding boost for group tackling Levenmouth’s anti-social motorbike problems

On Wednesday, the area committee agreed to contribute £13,715 toward a youth initiative that is seeing some success. The project, Through the Gears, is operated by Kingdom off Road Motorcycle Club and Fife’s Community Learning and Development colleagues.

Since 2003, it has aimed to make off road motorcycling more accessible, whilst reducing illegal and anti-social motorcycling within Fife’s communities. Although Gears is not a new initiative, this is the first time the area committee has been asked for money. Over the last few years, similar schemes have benefitted from funding via the Cashback for Communities fund. However, the area has not been able to attract money from that source this year.

With the police as a core partner, committee councillors were asked for a £13,715 contribution to the project which directly targets young people in Levenmouth who are furthest from mainstream education, and at the most risk of engaging in anti-social behaviour.

It not only gives young people an education about the dangers of illegal motorcycle use, fire raising and drug/alcohol awareness, but it also gives them a healthy outlet for motorbike riding. Activities available through the programme include supervised motorbike sessions; and motorbike workshop and maintenance sessions. Classroom lessons with the Police, SFRS and our drug and alcohol partners are also part of the programme.

A key piece of learning from the programme will focus on the perspective of the victim suffering from the impact of anti-social behaviour and the wider negative impact on the community.

“It’s all about prevention and diversion,” councillors were told. “Think about the amount of money spent on an accident or a fire, but if we can change one, two or maybe three young people’s perspectives, it could make a huge impact on finances for Fife, fire and rescue, and NHS services. It’s not just about motorbikes.”

Councillor Eugene Clarke (Lib-Dem for Leven, Kennoway and Largo) agreed: “If this can get just one young person to re-engage with school it would make it worthwhile,”

Feedback from Levenmouth Academy backed up the positive effect that projects like this are having.

“One young person who is now a second-year pupil has not attended or engaged with school since the beginning of first year. Their only engagement with school is through the Kingdom off Road programme,” a report to committee stated. “They have attended every session since the programme started in August 2022 and we are now starting to see some positive engagement from them with school staff. We are hopeful that with their continued participation, their confidence will grow and in turn their engagement and attendance in school will increase.”