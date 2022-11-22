Kirkcaldy councillors have agreed to sink £14,000 into the former house in the walled garden at Ravenscraig Park which is now a office and training base for Rural Skills Scotland.

It has carried out major renovations to the long abandoned building, and the money from the area committee will help to improve its security.

Initially set up in the Levenmouth area, RSS is a not-for-profit sharing company which has been operating in Fife for over seven years. It specialises in the delivery of SVQs and Modern Apprenticeships across the country in land-based subjects, such as trees and timber, estate maintenance and environmental conservation.

Ravenscraig Park, Kirkcaldy - the former house within the park, last occupied three years ago, is the base for Rural Skills Scotland.

The house at the edge of the park will now one of its key bases require significant investment to bring it up to standard as a community asset.

It has started to move its national Modern Apprenticeship programme, and contracting activities to the site. It would like to provide Opportunities for All through reducing barriers to employment in the land-based sector and focussing on skills in demand.

Councillors were told significant sums had bene invested in getting the property fit for purpose,

Councillor Ian Cameron, committee convener, said: “RSS is doing some excellent work which fits in with the masterplan for the walled garden.

