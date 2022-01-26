Funding secures repeat of project to tackle anti-social behaviour in Levenmouth

Levenmouth area committee has agreed to fund an increased police resource in the area for the seven months from April to October after the innovative initiative returned excellent results over the past three years.

Having dedicated officers looking into various issues brought about a 91% drop in motorbike-related calls between 2018 and 2021, while 311 people were charged in connection with anti-social behaviour and road traffic offences last year.

Thirty-six vehicles - including motorbikes, cars and quads - were seized, five drug search warrants were executed and a quantity of drugs recovered, and four stolen vehicles were located.

The partnership project, which will effectively pay for two officers over the seven-month period, has attracted interest from other forces, with officers from Northumbria and Northern Ireland keen to follow in Levenmouth’s footsteps.

Committee convener Councillor Ken Caldwell said: “Supporting this anti-social behaviour approach is a priority for Levenmouth – the results speak for themselves.

“Local residents are also telling us there’s been a significant drop in nuisance behaviour in their area.

“Part of the success is down to diversion projects such as free Friday night football – attended by around 100 young people - and Kingdom Off Road Motorbike, which teaches people how to ride and maintain motorbikes both properly and respectfully.

“I thank all the parties involved in this project for their hard work and praise the partnership approach to community safety in Levenmouth.”

Following a presentation by Inspector Paul Gillespie, Councillor John O’Brien said: “This is one initiative where Fife Council is getting value for money and the results do speak for themselves.

“We notice it because councillors are not getting inundated with calls and that’s down to you stamping your authority across Levenmouth.

“It’s good police work.”

The £25,045 funding agreed - the pro rata police constable salary for seven months - will be taken from Levenmouth ward budgets, while Police Scotland will match fund that spend.

That will create a team of two officers dedicated to countering anti-social behaviour.

