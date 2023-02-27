Gap homes to help youngsters live independently planned for Fife town

Barnardo’s Scotland has submitted a planning application for the development which is proposed for land to the rear of Kiers Brae, Whitehall Avenue in Cardenden.

It would comprise five new build single storey houses with four one and two bed homes for young care leavers, and one two bed home for on site staff support.

Gap homes consist of small scale accommodation for young people who need a higher level of on-site support to make the first steps towards living more independently. This could be leaving secure care or returning from out of authority placement.

The gap homes created by Barnardo's

The name originally came from wanting to build on gap sites - small patches of land in towns which were too small to be of interest to developers but ideal for placing a few houses.

Barnardo’s first gap homes were launched in Renfrewshire, and it currently has approval to add more in Stirling and Glasgow.

The homes are designed to be highly energy efficient and make best use of the space, and allow the young people to fit unobtrusively into the community.They include a courtyard which visually connects each home and where residents can meet for communal activities.

If councillors give the go-ahead it could be the charity’s second development in Fife - last summer it lodged plans for a similar development in Lochgelly.

They provide high quality, affordable, additional housing for care experienced young people; access to new locations in established communities and significant expertise in working with vulnerable young people.

Barnardo’s has been protecting children and young people for over 150 years. It was created by Thomas John Barnardo was born in Dublin, and who set up a ‘ragged school’ where children could get a free basic education in 1867.

That led to the creation of many children’s home across the UK.