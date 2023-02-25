The gates to the facility in Cupar will close on Sunday - with locals directed to facilities in Ladybank or St Andrews.

The closure has sparked a call to Fife Council to find a new site as soon as possible.

The local authority gave no other details other than “operational reasons” for its closure in an update on its website.

Cupar Recycling Centre. Pic: Google.

Last year there were concerns raised over the lack of opening hours at the facility

Council Jonny Tepp, Liberal Democrat leader at Fife Council, said: “Council officials have known that the current site for Cupar Recycling Centre is not fit for purpose for years, but haven’t made progress on finding an alternative site.

“Access to recycling centres in North East Fife was one of the key issues for Liberal Democrat councillors in last year’s elections. We have previously raised concerns about the Cupar site, but these have not been addressed. Now residents face the severe inconvenience of no longer having local access to a recycling centre.

“The council administration needs to set out what they can do to mitigate the impact of this closure. They also need to confirm that finding a new site for the recycling centre is a priority and won’t be delayed until the Cupar North plans are brought forward.”

There was support from Willie Rennie MSP for North East Fife.

He said: “This situation should never have been allowed to happen. The closure of will be a major problem for people in North East Fife who rely on Cupar Recycling Centre, and who already suffer reduced opening hours since the pandemic.

“The council needs to commit to finding a replacement site as a priority and bring forward proposals without further delay.”