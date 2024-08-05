Gift shop selling cake and tea plan to transform Fife church
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In light of declining congregation numbers and dwindling income, the Church of Scotland has put a number of churches across Scotland up for sale. The place of worship on Kirk Wynd is one of them.
Now a planning application has been submitted to Fife Council to turn the building into a gift shop serving tea, coffee and cakes. It has been lodged by Evelyn Craig of Lundin Links who wants serve cold food.
She continued: “The only large changes would be removing the pews and the lectern. Everything else will be non-invasive decoration.”
If the plans are approved, Ms Craig intends to remove the pews and lectern on the ground floor to make way for four tea room tables. However, 95% of the space would be used for gift sales.
The property is listed as “under offer”, but it’s still currently owned by the Church of Scotland. On the church’s website, the property is described as a “traditional detached church dating back to 1787”.
Fife Council will consider the application and in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.