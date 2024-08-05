Gift shop selling cake and tea plan to transform Fife church

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:58 BST
The pews and pulpit may soon be removed from Strathmiglo Church.

In light of declining congregation numbers and dwindling income, the Church of Scotland has put a number of churches across Scotland up for sale. The place of worship on Kirk Wynd is one of them.

Now a planning application has been submitted to Fife Council to turn the building into a gift shop serving tea, coffee and cakes. It has been lodged by Evelyn Craig of Lundin Links who wants serve cold food.

She continued: “The only large changes would be removing the pews and the lectern. Everything else will be non-invasive decoration.”

Strathmiglo Church could become a gift shop and tea-room if new plans are approved (Pic: Submitted)Strathmiglo Church could become a gift shop and tea-room if new plans are approved (Pic: Submitted)
Strathmiglo Church could become a gift shop and tea-room if new plans are approved (Pic: Submitted)

If the plans are approved, Ms Craig intends to remove the pews and lectern on the ground floor to make way for four tea room tables. However, 95% of the space would be used for gift sales.

The property is listed as “under offer”, but it’s still currently owned by the Church of Scotland. On the church’s website, the property is described as a “traditional detached church dating back to 1787”.

Fife Council will consider the application and in due course.

