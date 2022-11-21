An application for six handmade timber holiday homes at Gladney Farm, Bridgend, Ceres - just eight miles from St Andrews - were turned down.

The proposal had been submitted by Mr and Mrs R. Hutt from the farm. Their application outlined six glamping pods to provide countryside accommodation for tourists visiting the area for shirt breaks and weekend stays.

Guests would have reached the pods either by foot from the parking area or by parking their vehicles next to the pods.

A typical glamping pod

The applicants said there were no other sites in or around Ceres area “offering this kind of luxury pod accommodation giving guests exclusive facilities.”

But it didn’t meet the council’s criteria.

A planning report said representations have been received in relation to the proposed holiday pods with objections on the grounds of noise from holiday makers, privacy and security, location of the pods and litter. The closest house to the site would have been just over 70m away.