Glamping pods decision for Secret Bunker site as Fife tourist destination looks to expand

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 9th Feb 2025, 22:17 BST
Plans to site glamping pods at one of Fife’s best known visitor attractions have been given the go-ahead.

The Secret Bunker, near St Andrews, has been granted permission from Fife Council to add four pods to the site.

The business is seeking to expand its operation and what it can offer to the public with the addition of the new glamping pods alongside one retained caravan to create an income stream from tourists staying on the site.

The application was lodged by Mr James Mitchell on behalf of Scotscrown. In a supporting statement, he said: “The pods are to take advantage of the best of the views across the Forth and to be set as very much a secondary element to the bunker.” The pods are planned for part of the site which has been occupied by four caravans for a number of years.

Permission was given with the standard planning caveat that development must be commenced within three years.

