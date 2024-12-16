Glamping pods for Secret Bunker site as Fife tourist destination looks to expand

Plans have been unveiled to site glamping pods at one of Fife’s best known visitor attractions.

The Secret Bunker, near St Andrews, has applied to Fife Council for permission to add four pods to the site.

The business is seeking to expand its operation and what it can offer to the public with the addition of the new glamping pods alongside one retained caravan to create an income stream from tourists staying on the site.

The application has been lodged by Mr James Mitchell; on behalf of Scotscrown. In a supporting statement, he said: “The pods are to take advantage of the best of the views across the Forth and to be set as very much a secondary element to the bunker, its entrance and ancillary buildings.” The pods are planned for part of the site which has been occupied by four caravans for a number of years, and it is proposed to remove the three oldest vans and relocate the fourth one beyond the proposed pods.

The secret bunker was a nuclear bunker built in the 1950s, and turned into a Cold War museum after it was de-commissioned in 1993.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.