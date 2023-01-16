Glamping pods plan for Fife farm unveiled

A planning application has been submitted for the holiday accommodation on a vacant piece of land at Ballantager Farm, Letham owned by Jacqui Hall.

She is seeking permission from Fife Council for a change of use for the 1100 square metres to site four one-bedroom pods.

A design statement said: “The pods have been limited to one-bedroom units which minimises the overall footprints of the accommodation, and creates buildings that are an appropriate scale in relation to the rural setting.

A typical glamping pod

“The pods are designed to be open plan and contain modern technology to suit contemporary living. Each will be fully serviced and have its own car and bike parking spaces, and external amenity area

“The works look to preserve most of the site’s existing features and will not affect the character or appearance of the farm or settlement area.”

