Mr Cree Spowart, owner of the land to the east Of Inzievar Estate’s North Lodge, has asked Fife Council for permission to site five glamping pods on the land.

In a planning statement he said: “There is a growing demand for staycations in Scotland and we believe this will generate and promote tourism in the area.”

He continued: “This development will bring employment and profit to local facilities and shops. The area is an idyllic location which will attract holidaymakers and clientele passionate for the countryside such as artists, hikers, cyclists and photographers.”

Stock image of a typical glamping pod

The site is located in a rural area with woodland habitat, but no trees will be removed for the project – in fact, Mr Spowart has vowed to plant approximately 50 native trees in the vicinity as part of the development.

“The build will have minimal impact on the environment with the majority of the woodland being retained and rest tastefully developed for just the five pods,” developers said in a planning statement.

The statement continued: “We hope this project will have a positive impact on the area and this proposal is directed towards families and couples who will visit and will conduct themselves in a manner that will not have a negative impact on the quiet enjoyment of the countryside.”

The newly approved glamping development already has access to the West Fife Way, also known as Cycle Network Route 764.

“The new development will strongly encourage cycling and hiking,” a planning statement said.

“It will appeal to hikers and cyclists alike who will be able to use the camping pods development as a great base for exploring Fife without using a car.”

Fife Council approved the development of the glamping site with a set of conditions this week.