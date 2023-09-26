Glamping pods planned for Fife hotel with views across Forth and Pentland Hills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Inn at Charlestown has views over the Firth of Forth, the Pentland Hills and the Forth Bridges - making it an ideal spot for glampers, if Fife Council approves its new planning application. The Inn, previously known as the Elgin Hotel, and has operated on the site for more than 100 years.

It was bought by Steven Campbell in 2020 with the aim to create a fantastic hotel and restaurant with a modern Scottish style. Since then, planning papers state The Inn has gone “from strength to strength.” Turnover has doubled from the previous owners last full year, and 50 weddings are expected to take place in 2023-24 compared to two advanced wedding sales pre-sale.

However, it added: “The hotel industry is currently struggling due to the increased costs of supplies and reduced consumer spending with the cost of living crisis. Many hotels and other businesses will close. However, this investment will ensure the long-term success of the hotel. “The proposed plans for The Inn at Charlestown have been carefully thought through and will allow the hotel to be improved while remaining open and safeguarding existing jobs. This investment will ensure the long-term success of the hotel.”

If approved, the Inn will build four accommodation pods on the hotel grounds to the rear of the building facing the car park. Four additional parking spaces will be created by rearranging the bin store access and extending the existing car park. The ground in question is currently unused garden space.

“During the middle of 2022 the hotel ran at 95% occupancy. With the number of future weddings and events booked and the increased marketing of the Fife Coastal by Fife Tourism Partnership, additional accommodation is required for the continued growth of the business,” a planning statement said. “The proposed pods are fantastic additional accommodation as they can be installed in a matter of hours with minimal disruption to the rest of the hotel and neighbouring properties.”