Glenrothes church reveals plans to replace ‘rotten’ original windows

A church in Glenrothes is planning to replace some of it original windows.

St Paul’s Church on Warout Road has applied to Fife Council for listed building consent for the installation of new and replacement windows and doors at the place of worship.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the paperwork, said some of the windows were in a poor state.

Ones in the kitchen need replaced to be opened for ventilation, and that work gives the church the opportunity to replace them with double glazed units.

St Paul's Church, Glenrothes archive image from early 2000s

It added: “The windows are in a very damp environment. It is south facing, never gets the sun because of the trees and is continuously covered in pine needles and leaves. As a result, the windows are very rotten. Aluminium clad wooden widows will preserve the character and give longevity to the life of the windows.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.