Glenrothes flats demolition 'long overdue'

Daniel Wilson and Ross Vettraino

Members of the Glenrothes area committee gave their backing to plans to tear down the flats at 103-25, 127-149 and 151-173 Alexander Road, which have become notorious for issues of disorder and disturbance and become stigmatised and difficult to let.

Efforts to make the flats more desirable have failed, councillors were told, while repairs required to the roof of block 103-25 could cost around £70,000 with similar sums likely for the other two blocks.

Plans to replace them with at least 23 new homes on the cleared site will be taken forward in future, and Councillor Ross Vettraino – who is now effectively a candidate again ahead of the next election in May – has welcomed the decision.

“The replacement of the 36 flats, which were built in the 1950s, is long overdue,” he said.

“They do not support today’s lifestyles and their management and maintenance are both difficult and expensive.

“The existing tenants will be re-housed in accommodation, which is better suited to their needs.

“Replacing the flats with modern housing will provide an infinitely better standard of accommodation and will enhance the area. ”

Mr Vettraino’s remarks were echoed by Daniel Wilson, who is standing for election in ward 15, which includes Auchmuty, in May, and Labour councillor turned candidate Derek Noble was equally happy about the outcome.

He said: “I grew up on the doorstep of that area and you could see it going downhill for years.

“It is long overdue and I’m looking forward to seeing it in 2025 by the time it is all done and dusted.”

However, not everyone is as happy with the decision.

Local woman Wilma Simpson commented: “It’s unbelievable that respectable people have to put up with antisocial behaviour and have to leave their much loved home through no fault of their own.”

While another local resident, Colin Stewart, added: “Surely it’s not the flats that cause the antisocial behaviour?

“It’s the residents so unless you are going to ship them off to some island somewhere the problem will still exist even with the nice new taxpayer-built flats they will no doubt be housed in.

“Look at local jobs, opportunities for the underprivileged, and then maybe you will stop the antisocial behaviour.”

Head of housing John Mills confirmed that since 2017 more than 300 new-build and individually-acquired tenancies have been added to the council housing stock in Glenrothes and further housing developments and acquisitions are planned.

“This, combined with the capacity of the cleared site to accommodate new tenancies, means that the demolition of these blocks will not have an appreciable effect on the prospects of applicants for housing in Glenrothes,” he concluded.

All currently empty properties will be removed from the rent roll and taken out of management, and Fife Council will begin the process of buying four privately-owned properties.