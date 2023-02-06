Fife house builder, Lomond Group, has got the go ahead for the major development on Napier Road.

Its proposals for the 1.48-hectare site include a mix of high-quality private and affordable housing and commercial facilities including a children’s nursery, offices and a café.

The 16 private homes and four affordable homes proposed – a mix of three and four-bedroom two storey properties – all have sizeable gardens.

How the former police station site could look after the development

The planned commercial use area, to the east of the site, will accommodate a children’s nursery, a café as well as flexible office space.

Christopher Ritchie, director of Lomond Group stated: “We hope to replicate the success of the Lomond Business Park at Baltimore Road by securing long term tenants who will have the opportunity to purchase the commercial premises as their business model prospers. This mixed-use development will be complemented with affordable housing and private residential properties.”

The development was welcomed by Fife Council where its economic development team ahs worked with the developer on the design and implementation. Work is expected to commence in the summer.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy, and strategic planning, said: “This is a significant step in realising the regeneration of Glenrothes Town Centre.

“We have been working closely with Lomond Group to ensure that the plans for the development are in line with our aspirations to reshape the town centre, to create a sustainable local economy, boost an improved night-time economy, enhanced public spaces, and residential developments as outlined in the Glenrothes Town Centre Masterplan Study 2020.”

He added: “These are some of the key proposals of the adopted Glenrothes Town Centre Masterplan and will reinforce our plans to enhance the role, attractiveness and success of Glenrothes town centre.”

