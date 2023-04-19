News you can trust since 1871
Glenwood Centre: demolition underway to create new era at Glenrothes centre

A shopping centre in Glenrothes is set to vanish from the landscape.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 09:14 BST

Work to demolish the Glenwood Centre is progressing well.

Once complete, the area will be redeveloped to include housing and community facilities.

The work hit the headlines when slabs of poetry by artist David Harding, which had been part of the townscape for decades, vanished from the fenced-off site, sparking a police investigation. They were later found in a council facility.

Demolition work at the Glenwood Centre, GlenrothesDemolition work at the Glenwood Centre, Glenrothes
Demolition work at the Glenwood Centre, Glenrothes
The slabs will be relaid once the housing development masterplan is in place after the old Glenwood Centre is razed..

Councillor Craig Walker, Glenrothes area committee convener, said: “This ambitious regeneration project has been in the pipeline for a while and is supported by local residents which will see their housing needs given top priority in the overall project.”

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning added: “It’s great to see this project progressing and presenting future regeneration opportunities for the area and benefits for the local community.”

