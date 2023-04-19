Glenwood Centre: demolition underway to create new era at Glenrothes centre

Work to demolish the Glenwood Centre is progressing well.

Once complete, the area will be redeveloped to include housing and community facilities.

The work hit the headlines when slabs of poetry by artist David Harding, which had been part of the townscape for decades, vanished from the fenced-off site, sparking a police investigation. They were later found in a council facility.

Demolition work at the Glenwood Centre, Glenrothes

The slabs will be relaid once the housing development masterplan is in place after the old Glenwood Centre is razed..

Councillor Craig Walker, Glenrothes area committee convener, said: “This ambitious regeneration project has been in the pipeline for a while and is supported by local residents which will see their housing needs given top priority in the overall project.”

