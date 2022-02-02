Gold medal winning Paralympian to address Fife tourism conference

Ms Darke, who won gold in the road time trial at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for this year’s Fife Tourism Conference at Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel on Thursday, March 10, when the theme will be ‘Turning Challenge Into Opportunity’.

The event will focus on how the region’s tourism industry can recover from the past two years which has had a devastating impact due to COVID restrictions.

The event takes place at Kirkcady's Dean Park Hotel

Speakers will explore key areas such as digital innovation, accessibility, sustainability and attracting and retaining talent.

Ms Darke, who recently received the Scottish Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture, will explore ideas and tools of how an ‘adventure mindset’ can help people create surprising possibilities.

There will also be a ‘pecha kucha’ style session, where local businesses can showcase recent developments.

“It has been an incredibly difficult time for tourism businesses,” said Moira Henderson, chair of the Fife Tourism Partnership.

“We thought it was vital that this event was held ‘in person’ to allow conversation, networking, and collaborative ideas to take shape.”

Other notable speakers lined up include Marc Crothall, CEO of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, Craig Leitch, from Greener Kirkcaldy, and Joshua Ryan-Saha from Traveltech, while Marina Di Duca, the VisitScotland Inclusive Tourism Manager, will pass on some valuable tips on how to improve accessibility.

More information and tickets are available via fifetourismpartnership.org

