Green light for improvements to Kirkcaldy school facilities ‘beyond their life expectancy’

Improvements to a secondary school in Kirkcaldy have been given the go-ahead by councillors.

They formally signed off a planning application from Fife Council for listed building consent to carry out internal alterations at Balwearie High School.

The work at the 60-year old school includes forming new partitions, enlargement of openings and the installation of replacement internal doors.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, noted parts of the building were beyond their life expectancy.

Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Work is needed to refurbish the existing pupil toilet area to bring this back into use and to provide accessible facilities. Existing tiled floors are also “showing evidence of excessive wear and damage” and will be replaced with new vinyl flooring with coved skirting for ease of cleaning.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The main buildings are now over 60 years old. The J Block was a later addition and is now 50 years old with many elements now past their intended life expectancy.

“The cold water is distributed via a system of copper and chrome pipes. The pipework is showing signs of age and the insulation also needs to be improved on all the pipework as very little is present. In the toilet and office area where the work is proposed there is a mixture of modern fluorescent lighting and recessed modular fittings. In the corridors there are surface mounted luminaires at entrance lobby and a recessed pelmet lighting detail to the corridor to one wall only. The circulation lighting level is generally poor and the recessed lighting is difficult to maintain.

“It is our intention to restore these areas to usable, maintainable and well lit spaces which will be usable for many years rather than continue to patch repair elements which have exceeded their intended life expectancy.”