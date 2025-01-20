Green light to turn empty floors above Kirkcaldy High Street shop into homes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The floors above the new Nisa store at 180-182 High Street have sat empty for years, and some have no direct access. Plans lodged with Fife Council for listed building consent to carry out internal and external alterations including the installation of new windows and a juliet balcony have now been approved.
The application was lodged by Mr Imran Haggan from Glenrothes who opens and operates the Nisa store which opened earlier this year.
The four storey building has been listed as a category three property since 1981 and is one of a number in the High Street with no access to its upper floors. A design statement said: “The three floors directly above the shop have remained vacant for some considerable time. The top two storeys have also been inaccessible as the only stair access was removed by a previous owner. Access is via a door leading directly from the High Street, and there are no proposals to alter any existing features on this elevation. The rear elevation has only two new windows, along with a pair of French doors leading from a stair landing.”
The applicant said: “This proposal adds to the growing number of residential conversions along the High Street, which, because of the lack of interest in office accommodation, is now being actively encouraged by politicians.”
The application continues the trend of turning empty upper floors of shops into accommodation as part of the transformation of the town centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.