Green light to turn former bakery shop in Fife town into residential accommodation
Fife Council has approved a change of use to the premises at 219 High Street Leslie, which were once occupied by Glen Bakers. They ceased trading in 2022 and the shop was briefly run as Leslie Tasty Bites, but is currently empty.
Now, Campbell & Gay Ltd of Markinch has got the go-ahead to turn it into residential accommodation.
In a supporting statement they said: “The town now has another bakery and it is unlikely there would be enough business for more than one. The presence of so many homes restricts the business options, and the owners have had no success trying to sell it as a commercial enterprise and want to sell the remaining assets.”