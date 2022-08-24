Greggs drive thru at Kirkcaldy development gets go-ahead for early opening
A Greggs drive thru in a new Kirkcaldy development has got the green light to amend its proposed opening hours, despite objections from residents.
The bakery will now be able to trade from 6:00am rather than 7:00am after its application to the west and central Fife planning committee was accepted.
The drive thru will form part of the development at Kingslaw.
Applicant, Crucible Developments from Ayr, sought amend the opening hours which came as part of its planning conditions.
The committee was told the change centred around opening an hour earlier in the morning.
Residents’ objections entered on noise and traffic issues.
Councillors were told the change would result in additional eleven cars using the drive-thru.
That prompted Councillor Ali Bain to comment: “What kind of drive thru is this? How many staff in the morning?“I think we could do the company a favour and refuse it - they won’t make anything from it.”
The committee agreed to the amendment.