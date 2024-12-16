Guest house plan unveiled for Kirkcaldy property
The applicant, Fiona Russell, wants permission to make the change at 145 Dunnikier Road into a short-term residential letting operation
According to a supporting statement, her proposal involves utilising two bedrooms within the semi-detached house as august house. No physical alterations to the property's external structure are proposed.
The letting operation would seek to accommodate two to four guests per booking, with parking off-street where there is good provision. It said the application would have minimal impact on neighbourhood amenities
Councillors will consider the application in due course.
